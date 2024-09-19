Living conditions at Texas juvenile justice facilities reveal the necessity of services for youths

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In August, the Justice Department revealed that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department engaged in a pattern of abuse and discrimination that seriously harms children and undermines their rehabilitation.

With the recent focus on state-level failings, Eyewitness News spoke with Charles Rotrame, the CEO of Houston reVision, and he explained how local organizations could be part of the solution for these kids.

The goal is to keep at-risk youth out of the system and create scenarios where they can thrive, even after committing an offense. In Harris County, mental health services, supports, and programs are available to help them move forward without touching the adult criminal justice system.

Houston reVision is part of Harris County's youth reinvestment fund. That means it's one of the agencies with county funds that can create opportunities to keep young people from becoming institutionalized.

Rotramel said the goal is to create a community where young adults feel like they belong and feel at home.

They operate a drop-in center open every day of the week, offering hot meals, clothes, household goods, hygiene products, books, technology, and other things these youth may not have access to at home. They also have a case manager available every day.

"On our wall at reVision, we have painted the words 'Building A Community of Kinship,' and that's what it's really all about. Helping young people feel that they belong, that they're welcome, that they're welcome, and that they have peers they can work with and move forward in their lives together," Rotramel said.

Houston reVision is hosting an event called Back to The Beat on Sept. 26 at the El Dorado Ballroom to raise funds and support for their mission.

"You're invited to a powerful and inspiring evening! Join us at the historic Eldorado Ballroom, hosted by Lucille's 1913, as we raise vital funds to address youth homelessness and juvenile justice issues in our community. Enjoy delicious food, captivating art, electrifying music, and dance performances. Your presence makes a difference. Help us create lasting change for our city's youth," Houston reVision's website says.

Tickets are still available for purchase.

