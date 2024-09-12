13-year-old arrested, several suspects wanted in convenience store robbery over cigarette, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old was arrested, and several young men are wanted for allegedly robbing a customer at a gas station in Houston's southside in June.

The incident happened on Cullen and the South Loop three months ago, but the Houston Police Department released a new video on Thursday because they need help identifying the suspects.

Surveillance video shows the suspects, who appear to be in their late teens, approaching a man at the counter. HPD said they asked him for a cigarette, but he declined.

When the man left, police said the suspects attacked him, stole his wallet, and ran off.

Authorities said a 13-year-old boy came back to the scene a few minutes later, who they took into custody and charged.

The other three suspects have not been detained. Police released the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black male, black shirt and multicolored pants.

Suspect 2: Black male, black shirt and gray shorts.

Suspect 3: Black male, black hoodie and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.