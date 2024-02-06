Suspicious person roamed NW Houston auto shop's work area before shooting, video shows

A Harris County Precinct 6 deputy constable opened fire at someone who had been roaming around the work area of D&E Tire & Auto in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly obtained surveillance video should give investigators some insight into what led a Harris County Precinct 6 deputy constable to shoot at a man inside a BMW on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around the D &E Tire & Auto Service on Tanner Road and Burnside Lane in the Carverdale neighborhood, which the Olvera family owns. According to David Olvera Jr., a man wearing a green shirt with a thin build was seen roaming around cars parked around his family's business.

"He saw the Charger and saw the 2500 Ram, and he was inside the 2500 Ram," Olvera said, with a video showing the man roaming around the vehicles. "When I turned my back (to move a car), that's when he noticed I was coming back out of the building."

Olvera said he thought the man looked suspicious. Within minutes, the man got into the black BMW sedan he was driving and, according to Olvera, began driving toward the car repair shop.

At that point, the off-duty Precinct 6 deputy constable was at the repair shop picking up his car.

"He was telling him to stop, but he didn't," Olvera said, referring to the deputy.

In a still video shot, the deputy is seen with one hand at the door of the BMW, coming face-to-face with the suspect. Then, he fires.

"He just shot one time at the tire. He popped the tire. That's the only thing I saw," Olvera said.

The suspect quickly drove off. In the surveillance video, it was clear the car had been in an accident, having several dents and scratches. The BMW he was in was located a few miles down the road, but the suspect had not been caught.

Houston police are investigating the incident. At this point, it's unclear what prompted the confrontation and shooting.

