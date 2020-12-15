2 men wanted for Midtown rap showcase murders now in custody

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The two men wanted for the murders of three people shot during a rap showcase in Midtown are behind bars.Just last week, HPD released the images of 24-year-old Demontae Lavon Williams and 20-year-old Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall as the suspects in the Oct. 20 shooting that took place at DD's Sky Bar, located at 2117 Chenevert St.Williams and Hall were each booked into jail Tuesday on capital murder charges, with bond set at $888,888 each.In the incident nearly two months ago, police said there was a fight on the second floor of the club, where at least two people pulled out guns and shot into the crowd.Three victims, Jailyn Bernard Page, 19, Bryce Lee Goddard, 21, and Christopher Donshae Jackson, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim, Sir John Mitchell, 17, was taken to a hospital in critical condition at the time.The club was packed for a rap showcase "mic check" show, involving DJs, singers and producers.