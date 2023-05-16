Police have identified the man accused of following and shooting his ex-girlfriend to her job at a southeast Houston day care on Ricky Street.

3rd person involved in shootout between day care employee and ex-boyfriend in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of exchanging gunfire with his ex-girlfriend outside a day care in southeast Houston and have announced a third person was involved in the shooting.

Houston police say 57-year-old Dexter Bruce Davidson faces several charges, including aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.

On Monday, just before 6 a.m., Davidson allegedly followed his ex-girlfriend to her workplace, the day care on Ricky Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

That's when police say Davidson shot her and fired several shots at a man who was there with her.

In an update on Tuesday, HPD said the man and ex-girlfriend returned fire, hitting Davidson.

Officials said Davisdon's booking photo is unavailable due to him being hospitalized.

The ex-girlfriend, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital and is stable.

According to police, the man who fired back was not injured in the shootout.

Det. Chad Graham with HPD told ABC13 on Monday that Davidson confronted the woman about something before shots were fired.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Day care employee claims her ex had been stalking her before shootout in SE Houston, HPD says