Day care employee claims her ex had been stalking her before shootout in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Before any kids arrived at a day care Monday morning in southeast Houston, an employee and her ex-boyfriend exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the business, police say.

The employee had just arrived at the day care in the 5700 block of Ricky Street when police say her ex-boyfriend showed up.

The woman had previously told the owner of the day care that he had been stalking her, but it's unknown if a restraining order or calls of domestic violence had been documented.

Det. Chad Graham with the Houston Police Department told ABC13 that the man confronted the woman about something before both of them started shooting at each other.

Police say about 10 shots were fired, sending both to the hospital with wounds to the abdomen and chest.

The woman is stable, and the suspect is critical, according to police.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

SkyEye was over the scene at about 7:20 a.m., and video shows blood around a vehicle in the parking lot at the corner of Ricky and Martin Luther King.

Police say the area is now secure and safe.

