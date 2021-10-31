Daughter in custody after mother killed, father shot in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in custody after police said she shot and killed her mother and injured her father in southwest Houston.On Saturday at about 8 p.m., police were called to a home on Ridge Harbor Drive near Hiram Clarke and Court Road.Officers said a woman in her 20s shot her mother and father after an argument. The mother died and the father is expected to survive, according to police.The woman turned herself in at the Pearland Police Department. Police said her juvenile niece was in the car at the time of the shooting.The family identified 58-year-old Nikita Broussard-Johnson as the mom who was shot and killed."She would do anything for anybody. If you ever needed something. She played a big part in our family," explained Nikita Broussard-Johnson's brother, Raymond Broussard."Wherever she went, it was a good day for her. Whoever met her enjoyed being around her. My sister didn't want for nothing, had no hard feelings for anyone," said Nikita Broussard-Johnson's sister, Lisa Doyle.Nikita Broussard-Johnson's mother-in-law, Eva Johnson, said she was looking forward to retiring soon."She was talking about how she's going to retire and things she was going to do and I did not expect it," said Eva Johnson.Nikita Broussard-Johnson's sister, Shana Broussard, said they spent the day together Saturday at a football game and going out to eat."It's just unbelievable. I'm glad that my last day was with her and I know she enjoyed it and we had a good time," said Shana Broussard.According to the family, Roderick Johnson was shot in the leg and groin area and remains hospitalized."He will get through this. We all will, but it's going to take some time, healing time and we will have to pray to the Lord to look after us," said Robert Johnson, Roderick Johnson's father.The family said the daughter accused in the shooting lived at the home with her parents.