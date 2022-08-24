Dashcam video shows car speed past stopped school bus in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are working to identify a driver caught on dashcam video speeding past a stopped school bus, ignoring its stop sign.

The video was captured in the Rivers Edge area in Richmond on Monday.

The dashcam video shows a car stopped behind a school bus in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, a white SUV speeds around the stopped cars and bus.

Fortunately, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said no students were hurt.

"An absolutely unacceptable start to the school year," Norvell said in a social media post.

Law enforcement officials are warning drivers to pay extra attention, especially now that school is back in session.

The first offense fine for passing a stopped bus is more than $1,200.