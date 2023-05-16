Police release vehicle description connected to bicyclist's death in Texas City

Texas City police are looking for a driver they say fatally hit Darion Rodriguez and left the scene.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police released the description of a vehicle that they believe is connected to a fatal hit-and-run last month.

Investigators said 36-year-old Darion Rodriguez was riding his bike home in the 6800 block of Emmett F Lowry Expressway when a driver hit and left him on the side of the road to die on April 9 at about 3:15 a.m.

On Tuesday, authorities said the suspect's vehicle is a maroon or burgundy 2013 Ford Fusion. The Texas City Police Department said the vehicle may have damage to the front bumper and hood on the driver's side front corner panel and driver-side fog light. They said the vehicle may be missing the driver's side rocker panel.

So far, police don't have any information on the driver.

Eyewitness News spoke with Rodriguez's family last month. Rodriguez was the father of three children, Destiny, Frankie, and Bentley, and a baby girl due in July with his girlfriend, Erika Baylor.

Frankie lost his grandfather three weeks before his dad died. Both men were killed on the road because of other drivers.

The video above is from ABC13's report about Frankie losing his father and grandfather in 3-week span.

ABC13 last spoke with Lois Weaver, who is Frankie's mother, shortly after her 72-year-old father tragically died in a crash with a Texas City police officer.

Authorities are asking anybody with information about Rodriguez's death to contact Dt. Larry Williamson at 409-933-5738.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $2,500. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 409-945-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.