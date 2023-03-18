Danielle Jones, 30, was identified as one of the victim's killed in a double murder at Bitter End bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood on Wednesday.

Houston mom an innocent bystander when shots fired into bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum, police say

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother was identified as the innocent bystander who was shot and killed at a bar in a popular Dallas entertainment district earlier this week.

Police said Danielle Jones, 30, was one of two people who died early Wednesday morning in the city's Deep Ellum neighborhood. Someone walked up to a man on the patio of the Bitter End bar and fired several times, killing him.

Jones was hit when one of the rounds went through a window and hit her while she was standing inside, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said the gunman ran off and is still at large. Investigators have not shared any motive in the double killing or whether Jones and the other victim were related to each other.

On Friday, Eyewitness News learned Jones was in town with her 8-year-old son for spring break and had gone to the bar for a moms' night out.

A GoFundMe site has been organized to help raise money for memorial expenses.