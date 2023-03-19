Danielle Jones, 30, was identified as one of the victim's killed in a double murder at Bitter End bar in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood on Wednesday.

'My sister should be here': Family of Houston mother killed at Dallas bar speaks to ABC13

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is desperate for answers after a mother, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed in a dangerous shooting.

The mother, identified as Danielle Jones, was in Dallas for Spring Break with her son when police say a stray bullet went through a window and hit her at a bar in the city's popular Deep Ellum neighborhood.

"I just remember screaming and screaming and screaming," Ciara Lasley, Danielle's older sister, said. "And I just said, 'No.'"

Lasley got the call in the middle of the night that her 30-year-old little sister had been shot.

"My sister should still be here. My sister wasn't a criminal. She wasn't a bad person," Lasley said. "She had nothing to do with anything that was going on there."

Danielle was standing by the bar window while police say a suspect fired off several rounds at a man, 37-year-old Rickey Gossett, outside.

Gossett died as well.

The Dallas Police Department said the shooter fled the scene and is still at large. Investigators have not shared any motive in the killing or whether Jones and the other victim were related.

"I don't think that people understand what the power of a bullet does," Lasley said. "I don't think people think through what the result of their actions can be."

Jones was a single mom, devoted to her son, Davon Carson Jr., whom she called lovingly called "Kidd."

Jones and her son were in Dallas to celebrate the 8-year-old's good grades. They were scheduled to go to Six Flags.

"The hardest thing that I've had to do thus far is look an eight-year-old child, my nephew, her son, her world, in his eyes and tell him that his mom isn't coming back," Lasley said.

Jones' son will be cared for by her five siblings, who vow to send him to college, which was his mother's dream.

"Both of my sisters have shaped me into the woman I am today," said Ebony Jones, Danielle's younger sister. "If I could say anything to Danielle, I just want to say, 'Thank you.'"

The family set up a GoFundMe for memorial expenses for Jones and the wellbeing of her 8-year-old.

