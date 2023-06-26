Have you ever tasted waffles made with cornbread? Or fried chicken made with chorizo and creole seasonings? There's a reason why this recipe won best breakfast in Houston!

Dandelion Café beats The Breakfast Klub on best chicken and waffles on 'Good Morning America'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston breakfast spots faced off on "Good Morning America" Monday morning in a search for the best breakfast in America.

The Breakfast Klub went head-to-head with Dandelion Café for the best chicken and waffles. ABC13's Erica Simon was a celebrity judge, alongside former NFL player and Food Network show host Eddie Jackson and former Houston Texan Owen Daniels.

The tastings took place at St. Arnold's Brewing Company.

Both restaurants are popular and have their own spin on their recipes, but in the end, Dandelion Café won. Owners JC Ricks and Sarah Liebermann will now go on to New York to compete with other cities for the best breakfast spot in the country.

Dandelion Café makes their chicken batter with chorizo and creole seasonings. Meanwhile, their waffles are made out of cornbread. Their special-made butter has a splash of hot sauce to create the perfect blend of sweet and spicy.

The Astros' Shooting Stars dance team and the Texans cheerleaders were also there to help root on the competitors.

Houston is no stranger to winning and already has quite the bragging right. Last year, Bun B's Trill Burger went on to win the best burger in America in GMA's competition.

