WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pasadena ISD to give all students free lunch and breakfast during 2023-2024 school year

KTRK logo
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 10:33PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news, parents! Pasadena ISD students will get free meals during the 2023-2024 school year.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The district announced it is offering all students free breakfast and lunch starting on the first day of school next month.

This means there will be no applications to fill out for free or reduced meals. Pasadena ISD added this was all thanks to a grant they received.

"We are excited to offer nutritious, tasty school meals at no charge to our PISD students thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) grant we applied for and received," the district said on its Twitter page.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW