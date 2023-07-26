Pasadena ISD to give all students free lunch and breakfast during 2023-2024 school year

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Good news, parents! Pasadena ISD students will get free meals during the 2023-2024 school year.

The district announced it is offering all students free breakfast and lunch starting on the first day of school next month.

This means there will be no applications to fill out for free or reduced meals. Pasadena ISD added this was all thanks to a grant they received.

"We are excited to offer nutritious, tasty school meals at no charge to our PISD students thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) grant we applied for and received," the district said on its Twitter page.