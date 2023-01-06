Houston doctor says Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest emphasizes importance of CPR training

The doctors treating Hamlin said the timeliness in which he was tended to on the field made a big difference, as he was both defibrillated and given CPR by a medical professional.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Damar Hamlin awoke Wednesday night, UC Health doctors said he used a pen and paper to ask who won the game he collapsed in against the Cincinnati Bengals.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake and conscious, asks 'did we win?'

It's a remarkable step for someone who had to be resuscitated twice Monday night.

"It's been a long and difficult road the last three days," Dr. William Knight IV said. "He has been very sick and has made a pretty remarkable improvement."

The doctors treating Hamlin said the timeliness in which he was tended to on the field made a big difference, as he was both defibrillated and given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by a medical professional.

"(That professional) had a prompt recognition of loss of pulse, which gave (Hamlin) immediate bystander CPR," Knight said. "(That) rarely happens."

Bystander CPR is CPR administered by someone in close proximity to a victim.

It's a technique Dr. Bindu Akkanti of UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann said can make all the difference.

RELATED: NFL's plans for in-game critical care might have saved Damar Hamlin's life after collapse

"The first thing that came to my mind was that (Hamlin) was able to get effective CPR," she said upon learning of the athlete's improving condition.

She mentioned kids as young as 9 years old can get CPR training and said to check in with local community centers, libraries, and similar entities to see if they hold classes.

Finally, this is Akkanti's message to anyone who won't take CPR training because they don't think they'd ever need to put that education into action.

"If they can save one person in their lifetime, their life is changed because of your time," she said. "It takes so little to learn CPR."

You can get more information on Red Cross CPR courses by going to theirwebsite.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game in which Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest: AP sources