NFL's plans for in-game critical care might have saved Damar Hamlin's life after collapse

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KTRK) -- As Damar Hamlin's Buffalo teammates stood in shock, many in tears, the NFL's emergency action plan kicked into overdrive on the field in Cincinnati. A day later, everyone is hopeful that the NFL's meticulous planning and the people behind it saved Hamlin's life.

ABC13 learned that the NFL staffs every game with an average of 30 healthcare providers. The staff includes EMTs and a cardiac physician. The response to what we saw Monday night - Hamlin in cardiac arrest after making a tackle - is well rehearsed. That includes practice runs every offseason, along with pregame meetings before every NFL game.

The details of those meetings include every specialist identifying himself and his or her role in the event of an emergency. That planning allowed medical personnel to go to work almost immediately after Hamlin collapsed on the field. The route to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center was also part of the pregame plan, just like it is for every NFL game.

Hamlin's family released a statement that says in part, "We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar."

