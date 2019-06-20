raid

DA demands Houston police records on confidential informants as fallout from deadly raid

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the fallout continues from the botched Houston police raid that killed a couple in their own home in January, the district attorney's office is demanding records about all confidential informants dating back for years.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office says their team intends to review "all HPD records related to all confidential informants utilized by officers involved in the Harding Street shooting."

The files requested include the names of informants, locations of buys, payouts to those informants, who approved those payments and who signed off on any operations.

The scope of the request is not limited to just the Harding Street raid, according to the DA's Office, but is related to all confidential informants used by HPD Narcotics Squad 15 from January 1, 2014 to the present.

"This information is crucial to our ongoing review of hundreds of warrants and controlled buys executed by the HPD Narcotics Division and specifically the Goines investigation," a release stated.

Former HPD Officer Gerald Goines is accused of lying on a search warrant that led to the January 28 raid that killed Dennis Tuttle and his wife Rhogena Nicholas.

The district attorney's office promised to issue grand jury subpoenas for the files on Tuesday, June 25 if the records are not turned over.

Late Thursday afternoon, HPD Chief Art Acevedo released a statement in response to the request, insisting that his department has acted cooperatively with the district attorney's office.



CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED

MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentdeadly shootingofficer involved shootingraid
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAID
Horrifying details of body donation center raid revealed
Deadly raid evidence sheds doubt on HPD investigation: attorneys
HPD RAID: District attorney to ask for $1.7M to fund probe
Nashville neighbors form human chain to stop ICE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News