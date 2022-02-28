man shot

Man accused of shooting brother and bystander during fight in N. Harris Co.

Man accused of shooting brother and bystander in N. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot Sunday night in north Harris County, allegedly by the brother of one of the victims.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a apartment complex in the 990 block of Cypress Station Drive.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said one of the brothers wanted to fight outside, but that's when one of the men grabbed a gun.

"Two brothers got into some sort of altercation. One of the brothers offered to fight him outside. When they got outside, one of the brothers got out a pistol, shot his brother, and there happened to be another bystander who was with them in the apartment who was also shot," deputy John Mook said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect didn't want to come out of the apartment. He eventually surrendered, deputies said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Both of the men who were shot were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The district attorney's office will determine what charges will be filed.
