Video shows moment Cypress Springs HS student was removed from class during lockdown

Questions remain about what happened Thursday that prompted Cypress Springs HS to go on lockdown and a student was seen being escorted out.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Cypress Springs High School went into lockdown Thursday morning after a threat on campus.

"We were all confused because it was like a drill. Because we've been doing them a lot, but then they said it wasn't a drill," freshman Addison Moulder said.

Moulder captured a video of another student being escorted out of her Spanish class by police officers.

"They grabbed him, and we were all just like, 'Um,'... because we wouldn't expect it from him because he was chill," Moulder said.

ABC13 asked district officials multiple times what the threat was and what disciplinary action the student who is seen in the video might face, including any potential charges, but they have not responded.

"We were in class doing work, and then the alarm went off. And, at first, nobody was taking it seriously because it's the second week of school, and then somebody came on the mic and said it wasn't a drill," freshman Madison Starks said.

District officials said no weapon was brought to campus, and in a statement, they said there was a rumored threat that caused the school to go into lockdown. Students ABC13 spoke with said multiple people threatened to shoot up the school, but district officials did not confirm this.

Eyewitness News spoke with Moulder's mom, who said she was terrified when she got messages from her kids who go to the school.

"I was absolutely terrified because, it's like, do you hide? What do I tell her?" Melinda Aguirre asked.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Jieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.