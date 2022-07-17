3 teens among 4 killed in shooting at apartment complex in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Ages of deceased persons on Bammelwood scene: 25, 16, 16, 19. All Hispanic males. #HouNews https://t.co/PdipgSS4gu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 17, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four young people were shot to death at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County late Saturday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.At about 11:15 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at the Cypress Ridge Apartment Homes near Bammelwood and Kuykendahl.Upon arrival, deputies found four men with gunshot wounds, according to HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins.Gonzalez confirmed the victims to be 25, 16, 16, and 19 years old.Deputies said they found weapons at the scene and are working to figure out who they belong to.Pinkins said there was not a gathering or party during the shooting.Investigators don't have any suspect(s) in custody and are working to find the motive for this deadly shooting.Officials urge you to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS if you have any information in this case.