Search for teen suspect underway after Cypress Falls HS student shot outside donut shop, HCSO says

A Cypress Falls High School student was shot near a Mr. Donut in a strip mall on Huffmeister Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cypress Falls High School student is hospitalized after being shot Tuesday morning near a Mr. Donut shop. Now, the search is on for a teenage suspect who's also believed to be a student.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at about 7:15 a.m. at a strip mall on Huffmeister Road, not far from the campus.

Detectives said the school was never in any danger as the shooting happened in between the two sections of the strip mall toward the back of the complex.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 16-year-old had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Deputies confirmed the victim is a student at Cypress Falls. As for the suspect, detectives believe he may also be of high school age but could not confirm if he's a student at the same school.

"You wouldn't think that something like this would happen at 7:15 in the morning behind a donut shop, but obviously, we are here because it did," Capt. Marcus Kinnard-Bing with HCSO said at the scene.

Authorities believe the shooting may have been over a "dope deal," but they have not confirmed that, as no drugs were found at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect was reportedly picked up in a white car and left the area.

"We have looked at some surveillance video and still utilizing that for the investigation. We're also, like I said earlier, in contact with Cy-fair ISD police, and they are assisting us because they know a lot of the school kids," HCSO Sgt. Andy Hulsey said.

Detectives say the victim knows the suspect by first name only, but so far, detectives have not given a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000.

