Woman cyclist hit and killed while crossing NW Harris Co. intersection

#NOW: Heavy police presence in the 25900 block of Kuykendahl Road. Constable Deputies are investigating a fatal auto pedestrian accident.



North bound lanes of Kuykendahl Road and Creekside Green Drive are completely shut down by emergency crews.



— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 28, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A young woman was hit and killed while riding her bike in northwest Harris County.Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say she was attempting to cross the road at Kuykendahl and Creekside Green on a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a Toyota SUV.The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday.The driver was traveling westbound on Creekside Green when the woman, who was cycling northbound on Kuykendahl, was hit, according to deputies.The driver of the Toyota stopped after hitting the cyclist and attempted to render aid, deputies said.Investigators are working to determine who had the right of way.