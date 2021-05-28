bicycle crash

Woman cyclist hit and killed while crossing NW Harris Co. intersection

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman cyclist hit and killed while crossing intersection

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A young woman was hit and killed while riding her bike in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say she was attempting to cross the road at Kuykendahl and Creekside Green on a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a Toyota SUV.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The driver was traveling westbound on Creekside Green when the woman, who was cycling northbound on Kuykendahl, was hit, according to deputies.



The driver of the Toyota stopped after hitting the cyclist and attempted to render aid, deputies said.

Investigators are working to determine who had the right of way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashcyclingcar accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedwoman killedpedestrian walkwaybicyclebicycle crash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BICYCLE CRASH
Waller police chief responds to DA criticism in cyclist crash
Waller Co. DA slams police over teen's crash with cyclists
Waller DA criticizes police over teen driver crash involving cyclists
17-year-old among several killed in deadly night on Houston roads
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News