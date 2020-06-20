Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a cyclist Saturday morning in a southwest Houston neighborhood.It happened around 5:30 a.m. on North Braeswood Blvd. and the West Loop 610 feeder road.A group of bicyclists was crossing the southbound feeder road when someone in a car ran one of the riders down, according to Sean Teare, head of the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County DA's Office."There's no question this individual knew what they did," Teare said. "The callousness of that is unacceptable."Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the area and believe the car involved has heavy damage to the front end."We take these very seriously," Teare said. "We share the road with these cyclists."The cyclist that was killed was part of a group that rides together often and was ahead of them when the crash happened, authorities said.Investigators hope residents will call Houston Police with information on vehicles that have front end damage in hopes of catching the driver, who faces charges including failure to stop and render aid.