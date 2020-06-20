Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a cyclist Saturday morning in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on North Braeswood Blvd. and the West Loop 610 feeder road.

A group of bicyclists was crossing the southbound feeder road when someone in a car ran one of the riders down, according to Sean Teare, head of the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County DA's Office.

"There's no question this individual knew what they did," Teare said. "The callousness of that is unacceptable."

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the area and believe the car involved has heavy damage to the front end.

"We take these very seriously," Teare said. "We share the road with these cyclists."

The cyclist that was killed was part of a group that rides together often and was ahead of them when the crash happened, authorities said.

Investigators hope residents will call Houston Police with information on vehicles that have front end damage in hopes of catching the driver, who faces charges including failure to stop and render aid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashtraffic fatalitieshit and runconfederate flagman killedbicycle crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downpours possible today as storm chances ramp up
Skeletal remains don't belong to missing soldier, sister says
James Byrd Jr.'s daughter speaks about anger after father's death
2nd officer accused in George Floyd death out on bond
Thousands of COVID-19 test kits from Conroe are "unusable"
Sugar Land man accused of shooting friend after night out
Beyoncé drops surprise single on Juneteenth
Show More
New order requires you to wear masks inside businesses
Trump fires US attorney investigating allies, ABC News reports
Texas hits another weekly high in COVID-19 cases
Demonstrators topple 2 Confederate statues near NC Capitol building
Pappas will close 5 locations for good due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News