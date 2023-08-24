According to the district, each pod has its own teacher workroom, student restrooms, and staff restroom, leaving students no need to enter the hall.

'It's self-sustainable': Cy-Fair ISD steps up security for students with new classroom pods

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Knowing your children will be safe at school is something we often think about. Cypress-Fairbanks ISD has created classrooms to ensure that happens every day.

"We've created a concept of classroom pods. Four to eight classrooms behind secured doors," Cy-Fair ISD Associate Superintendent Matt Morgan said, emphasizing that's just the first layer of security.

As part of the 2019 bond, Cy-Fair ISD invested more than $200 million in safety and security.

Security consultants were brought in to advise, along with input from administrators and educators. The district is finding out what would work without hindering the learning experience.

"Each pod has its own teacher workroom, own student restrooms, own staff restroom. Each pad has a large area and individual classrooms. It's self-sustainable. Students don't have to go out in the hall," Morgan said.

Cy-Fair ISD is stepping up for the safety of their students. The brand-new Dr. Carla Brosnahan Elementary School has six pods.

In fact, 17 other Cy-Fair ISD elementary schools have been refurbished with secure pod classrooms.

"It's innovative and it provides a great learning environment for the students. It's also safe and secure. That's very important to us," Morgan added.