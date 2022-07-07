Things to do this weekend: Sound of Music live, Maverick City, Roseaux art installation and more

Thursday, July 7

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, the hills are alive with a Houston stage return of one of the most cherished movies of all time. One of the hottest musical acts of the summer heads to town, as does a decidedly clean comic. A local brewery gets totally cheesy, and the Moody Center presents a fun family day. And, some female bartenders take action following a controversial Supreme Court ruling.Enjoy and stay cool. Here are your best bets for the weekend.The artists at Sabine Street Studios will celebrate the closing of their latest group exhibition, a selection of works inspired by the force of nature and the energy of rebirth. The event celebrates the revival of the art season in Houston; flourishing, nature, harmony and lots of color are part of the collection of works on display. During the closing event, live music and drinks will be offered. Additionally, artist studios will be open. The event starts at 4 p.m.Houston, Black-owned beverage company Exotic Pop is hosting this free community workshop, with speakers and resources for youth and adults covering a host of topics from kid entrepreneurship to stock options. The workshop is part of a free, community resource program the company recently launched to give back and provide the Houston community, with free resources and knowledge to help people navigate areas like personal finance, entrepreneurship, health and well-being, legal issues, and more. This event starts at 5 p.m.Vienna, 1938. The hills are alive with the sound of music - at least that's what Maria believes. The iconic American musical follows the story of free-spirited, young Maria, who finds her place, purpose, and love within the home of the Von Trapp family. Set against the backdrop of the building conflict with Nazi Germany, this story of triumph in the face of adversity has stood the test of time. This is event is through 2:30 p.m. Saturday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday, August 14.