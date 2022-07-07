weekend guide

Things to do this weekend: Sound of Music live, Maverick City, Roseaux art installation and more

By Craig D. Lindsey
EMBED <>More Videos

Top events you don't want to miss this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, the hills are alive with a Houston stage return of one of the most cherished movies of all time. One of the hottest musical acts of the summer heads to town, as does a decidedly clean comic. A local brewery gets totally cheesy, and the Moody Center presents a fun family day. And, some female bartenders take action following a controversial Supreme Court ruling.

Enjoy and stay cool. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, July 7

Sabine Street Studios presents "Growing Pleasures" closing reception

The artists at Sabine Street Studios will celebrate the closing of their latest group exhibition, a selection of works inspired by the force of nature and the energy of rebirth. The event celebrates the revival of the art season in Houston; flourishing, nature, harmony and lots of color are part of the collection of works on display. During the closing event, live music and drinks will be offered. Additionally, artist studios will be open. The event starts at 4 p.m.

Community Workshop at Exotic Pop

Houston, Black-owned beverage company Exotic Pop is hosting this free community workshop, with speakers and resources for youth and adults covering a host of topics from kid entrepreneurship to stock options. The workshop is part of a free, community resource program the company recently launched to give back and provide the Houston community, with free resources and knowledge to help people navigate areas like personal finance, entrepreneurship, health and well-being, legal issues, and more. This event starts at 5 p.m.

A.D. Players presents The Sound of Music
Vienna, 1938. The hills are alive with the sound of music - at least that's what Maria believes. The iconic American musical follows the story of free-spirited, young Maria, who finds her place, purpose, and love within the home of the Von Trapp family. Set against the backdrop of the building conflict with Nazi Germany, this story of triumph in the face of adversity has stood the test of time. This is event is through 2:30 p.m. Saturday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday, August 14.

For more on what to do this weekend including a concert with Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, the opening of Judaica at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and a Queso Bowl - yes - queso!, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonconcertlive musicweekend happeningseventscommunityweekend guide
WEEKEND GUIDE
Have a spellbinding weekend with these top events in the Houston area
From anime to baseball and bananas, there's a bunch to do this weekend
Planned Houston freeway closure isn't just for this weekend
I-45 Gulf Fwy, I-10 Katy Fwy, Hardy Toll slated for weekend closures
TOP STORIES
Authorities responding to pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County
Overturned 18-wheeler cleanup to take 4-5 hours, TxDOT says
1-year-old left outside apartment found with wound to mouth: HPD
Video shows wanted man rob 2 stores at gunpoint in east Houston
Rain chance drops Thursday, next week brings chance for daily storms
Houstonians may hear a loud boom on Saturday, NASA says
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Show More
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
Severe weather in South Dakota creates green sky
City sues to shut down corner store for not addressing crime
More TOP STORIES News