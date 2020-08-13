community impact newspaper

Crystal Lagoon offers $25 back-to-school bundle, new amenities to public

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- The United States' largest Crystal Lagoon amenity, located at Lago Mar in Texas City, is offering additional activities and a back-to-school bundle for the public, according to an Aug. 12 news release.

The limited-availability $25 value package includes one adult and one child ticket, and it is valid Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on Aug. 12 through Sept. 11, excluding Sept. 4. The $25 does not include tax or service fees. Tickets are also being offered at reduced prices Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Uri Man, the executive vice president of Lago Mar's developer Land Tejas, said in the release that nearly every day has been sold out since the lagoon opened to the public July 15. The Lago Mar lagoon offers a mile of shoreline, holding 24 million gallons of water equivalent to approximately 1,350 home swimming pools, per the release.

Face masks are required for entry as well as in designated common areas. Staff will also wear masks and undergo daily health screenings. Beach and lawn furniture will be cleaned regularly, and all restrooms and other high-traffic areas will be sanitized frequently. The lagoon, located at 3240 Lago Mar Blvd., is operating below 30% capacity, allowing space for people to social distance, per the release.

Available activities include an inflatable obstacle course, kayaking, sailing and stand-up paddleboards, per the release. New to the roster of water activities are electric jetboards, which are designed for all skill levels. Man said in the release that only a limited number of jetboards are available, so it is recommended customers reserve a 30-minute session online when purchasing admission.

Lagoongoers have various dining options to choose from, including new additions. Food trucks are now available selling cocktails, frozen margaritas, artisan Italian ice, Asian fusion food, soft-serve ice cream, gourmet hot dogs and burgers, barbecue, pizza and tacos, per the release.

Future phases of development around the lagoon are planned to include hotels, condo buildings, retail, dining and entertainment, as well as a separate pay-for-access beach club, per the release. Public access will eventually include multiple beaches; a cabana pool; a two-story, swim-up bar on an island; a kid's beach with water features; a floating obstacle course; and a water sports facility with kayaks, paddleboards and small sailboats. There is also an event center planned with a beachfront event lawn for corporate events, weddings and concerts.

Tickets purchased at the on-site box office for day-of entry will be sold at the highest price levels, and ticket prices are subject to change, per the release. For more information, visit www.summerlagoonfest.com.

This story was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

