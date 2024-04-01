Texas outdoor lifestyle company aims to protect environment with incentives

TEXAS -- As one of the largest independent specialty outdoor lifestyle realtors in Texas, Whole Earth Provision Co.'s mission goes beyond just selling products to its customers.

Originating in Austin, the history of the company dates back to the '70s and it continues to provide quality products today with stores in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston.

"Whole Earth sells specialty products oriented toward learning about and experiencing our home planet," marketing manager Shannon Owens said. "We've always aimed to provide access to tools, whether that be related to backpacking or flying a kite."



Some of the items sold in store and online include:

- Clothing and footwear

- Gifts, toys, and books

- Travel and outdoor gear

What sets Whole Earth Provision Co. apart from other retailers is their dedication to giving back to the community and protecting the environment. Since 2011, the company has headed up a program called April is Texas State Parks Month.

For the whole month of April, each location offers an in-store fund drive that customers can participate in. Depending on the amount of the donation, different incentives are offered.





The incentives:

- $5: a custom sticker pack

- $20: a $5 Texas State Park gift card plus the custom sticker pack

- $50: a custom Texas State Parks snapback hat designed in collaboration with Texas Hill Country Provisions plus the other incentives

"The state parks month initiative was created in response to state budget cuts that even threatened park closures," Owens said. "This particular program has been so robust and powerful because it's a statewide initiative...it applies to all Texans and outdoor enthusiasts alike. We will always do the work to ensure these wild spaces remain, especially with public land in Texas being a scarcity."

In 2023, Whole Earth Provision Co. raised $23,000, bringing the total raised over the past 13 years to over $294,100.

Along with proceeds raised in stores, the company also raises money through the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour. The festival, which has been hosted by Whole Earth Provision Co. for 17 years, travels down from Banff National Park and screens films that won awards at the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival.

The details:

- April 27-28, 7 p.m.

- $35

- The Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Ave., Austin

Each night presents different films that leave viewers with their hearts pumping and their adrenaline spiked. The proceeds from the ticket sales are combined with Whole Earth Provision Co.'s in-store proceeds and are presented as one check to Texas State Parks.

When viewers purchase tickets, they receive one free raffle ticket to be entered for the chance to win intermission prizes. Additionally this year, Whole Earth is thrilled to offer a custom YETI 1L Yonder bottle for the first 50 people in line for the film festival each night.

The money raised helps support Whole Earth Provision Co.'s essential mission: to help nurture and protect the environment.

"There are only so many wild spaces that the public has access to in the state of Texas. We become better human beings when we spend time outdoors, and who doesn't want more of that?" Owens said. "We are huge proponents and always have been for experiencing, enjoying, and learning about our world. If we can help facilitate that for fellow Texans, then that's what we're going to do."

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.