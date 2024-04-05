Sugar Land residents mostly satisfied with city, urge leaders to improve traffic and infrastructure

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- The fall 2023 Sugar Land community satisfaction survey shows residents are highly satisfied with the city but urged leaders to continue focusing on infrastructure maintenance and traffic congestion.

Breaking it down

The city of Sugar Land's 2023 community satisfaction survey garnered 544 respondents, with 97% rating the city as an "excellent" or "good" place to live, down one percentage point from the last survey by the ETC Institute in 2020, according to a news release.

Previous surveys for the city of Sugar Land were also completed in 2017 and 2015, according to the report.

Residents identified a few areas where they believe leaders should provide the most emphasis, including:

Street, sidewalk, and infrastructure maintenance

Traffic flow and congestion management

Police service quality

Drainage systems

Why it matters

The survey provides city officials with an idea of what residents deem as priorities, and officials can use this information to help influence decisions in government.

"City leaders have done an excellent job ensuring that residents of Sugar Land are extremely satisfied with their community and the services provided by the city," according to an ETC Institute report.

