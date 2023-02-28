Crosby ISD becomes first district in Harris County to vote on 4-day school week

On Monday night, Crosby ISD will become the first district in Harris County to formally consider the proposal.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- How would you feel about a four-day school week? On Monday night, Crosby ISD will become the first district in Harris County to formally consider the proposal.

The district estimates at least 43 districts in our state are on a four-day school week, and several more districts are considering the move.

If it passes, the school year would start a few days earlier in August and end a few days later in May. The school day would also extend approximately 25 minutes.

Parents are expected to come out both for and against the idea at Monday's meeting.

For many, the idea of having to provide an extra day of childcare is a major issue.

Other parents worry about test scores going down.

But other parents and teachers say the shorter week means more rest and a break from long commutes.

For the district, the shortened week is a recruiting tool. Crosby ISD had 40 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Usually, the district would have about a dozen openings.

Most of the districts in the state that have made the move are small and rural. Experts say that's because those districts struggle the most with recruiting teachers and paying for staff.

Trustees at Houston ISD, the state's largest school district, are not considering moving to a four-day school week.

