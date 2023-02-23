New Waverly ISD to implement 4-day school weeks for 2023-2024 school year

Could the school week get shorter in Crosby ISD? The district plans to go over that very idea with parents.

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KTRK) -- A school district just north of Houston has announced it's been approved for four-day weeks for the next academic year.

New Waverly ISD said it will implement its 2023-2024 hybrid calendar, which will give students most Fridays off during the school year.

The district's Board of Trustees made the vote to approve the calendar. This, however, does not mean the instructional time will change, but the way it is scheduled will, the district said.

According to NWISD, the decision came after multiple surveys, pros and cons discussions, research, and interviews with other districts currently using such calendars.

Students will still have extra-curricular activities but will not attend school on the designated Fridays that they will have off.

The district said much of the planning and grading will take place outside of the classroom for teachers, which is said to allow them to maintain their own and family time while doing so.

NWISD said the official calendar would come in March. Parents can visit the district's website to get more information on the change.

