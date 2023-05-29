Search underway for man who crashed ATV into body of water at off-road park in Crosby, HCSO says

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man who crashed an ATV into the water near an off-road park in Crosby on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man crashed an ATV into a deep body of water near 1927 Gulf Pump Road at about 3 p.m.

Investigators said the man went underwater and hasn't resurfaced. Gonzalez said a dive team responded to the scene and is searching for the man.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone else was involved.

