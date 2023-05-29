WATCH LIVE

Search underway for man who crashed ATV into body of water at off-road park in Crosby, HCSO says

Monday, May 29, 2023 11:12PM
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man who crashed an ATV into the water near an off-road park in Crosby on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man crashed an ATV into a deep body of water near 1927 Gulf Pump Road at about 3 p.m.

Investigators said the man went underwater and hasn't resurfaced. Gonzalez said a dive team responded to the scene and is searching for the man.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone else was involved.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for updates.

