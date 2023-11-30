Police said the two victims had just left the bar after an altercation escalated inside when the suspect opened fire and fled into a silver SUV.

Gunfire outside Montrose-area bar stemming from altercation, leaves 2 injured, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were hospitalized after being shot while leaving a Montrose-area bar Monday.

The Houston Police Department responded to the incident at about 1:47 a.m. along the 2300 block of Crocker Street.

Police said the two men had just left the bar after an altercation escalated inside when the suspect opened fire and fled into a silver SUV.

HPD said the men are in their early 20s. One man was shot multiple times in the legs, and the other was shot once in the leg.

Police said there were several other customers in the bar at the time of the shooting.

Investigators provided a vague description of the alleged gunman. He's described as a light-skinned male who stands 5 feet tall and dressed in regular clothing.

Both men are expected to survive.