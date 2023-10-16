'Welcome to Wrexham,' 'Bobi Wine: The People's President" are Critics Choice Documentary nominees

'Welcome to Wrexham' season 2 preview: new faces, new struggles and lots of reasons to rejoice.

LOS ANGELES -- The Eighth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA) is almost here, and the Critics Choice Association (CCA) have announced the nominees of this year's best nonfiction films and series.

The CCA nominates exceptional documentaries released both theatrically and on streaming.

"Welcome to Wrexham," the FX series documenting Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' journey purchasing and running the third oldest professional football club in the world, is nominated for Best Sports Documentary and Ongoing Documentary Series.

With an impressive 14 nominations, National Geographic proves that it is a mainstay for quality documentary filmmaking. "The Mission," which documents missionary John Chau's attempt at making contact with an isolated, Indigenous group, was nominated for Best Documentary Feature, Director, Editing and Score.

National Geographic also garnered nominations for "Bobi Wine: The People's President" in the Best First Documentary Feature and Political Documentary categories; "Secrets of the Elephants" in the Best Cinematography, Narration, Science/Nature Documentary and Limited Documentary Series categories; "JFK: One Day in America" in Best Archival Documentary, Historical Documentary and Limited Documentary Series categories and "Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller" for the Best Ongoing Documentary Series.

Hulu received six nominations including Best Archival Documentary and Historical Documentary for "The Lady Bird Diaries," Best Biographical Documentary for "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," Best True Crime Documentary for "The Jewel Thief" and in collaboration with Onyx Collective, Best Historical Documentary and Limited Documentary for "The 1619 Project."

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on November 12.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic, Hulu, Onyx Collective, FX and this ABC station.

