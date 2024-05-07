Ready for Darth Jar Jar? Disney+ releases trailer for 'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy'

Disney+ has released the teaser trailer for its new special "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy."

In this four "piece" series, the Star Wars galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder named Sig Greebling unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi Temple. Sig, who is voiced by "Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo, finds himself thrust into a wild and wacky adventure where good guys are bad, bad guys are good and he has to make sense of it all and put the pieces back together.

Mark Hamill reprises his iconic character, Luke Skywalker, in LEGO form. Tony Revolori will voice Dev Greebling, Bobby Moynihan plays Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin has the role of Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack plays Servo and we've got Ahmed Best reprising his role as Darth Jar Jar.

In a statement, executive producers and showrunners Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit said, "The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true. We've been collecting LEGO Star Wars sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan's enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO Star Wars, and for lifelong fans, you're going to see some things that you never thought possible."

So, what more will fans find out about Jar Jar, who has been the topic of so many Star Wars theories? All will be revealed when "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" premieres September 13 on Disney+.