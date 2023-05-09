Houston police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing money from a Cricket Wireless store on Broadway at gunpoint.

Suspect at large, caught on video robbing Cricket Wireless store at gunpoint in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a man caught on surveillance camera robbing a Cricket Wireless store at gunpoint in southeast Houston.

On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department released a video that captured the incident unfolding. Investigators said the armed robbery happened on April 30, at about 4:30 p.m., at a cell phone store in the 8200 block of Broadway.

Surveillance footage shows a man, who police say acted like a customer, approaching the counter and flashing a gun at the cashier. Police said the suspect demanded money, and the store employee gave him cash from the register.

The suspect can be seen taking the money and running out of the store. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man with a large build and a slight limp. He was wearing a neon yellow safety vest, a blue cap with white and red lettering, and reflective sunglasses during the time of the robbery.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information about this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.