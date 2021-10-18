Houston-area elementary school makes the grade among Texas' best, says U.S. News & World Report

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston-area school earned top honors in Texas in U.S. News & World Report's first-ever ranking of the state's best elementary schools.
Creekside Forest Elementary School comes in at No. 10. Creekside is nestled in the bustling Woodlands and in the Tomball Independent School District.
A public school, Creekside Forest Elementary boasts a student population of 571, serving students kindergarten through fifth grade. Impressively, according to the report, 93 percent of students here scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 87 percent scored at or above that level for reading.
