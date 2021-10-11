university of houston

This Houston university named among best schools in US for Hispanic students

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hardly surprising in the most diverse city in the nation, a local college is among the tops in serving the educational needs for Hispanic students.

The University of Houston has been ranked among the top 100 Hispanic-Serving Institutions in the nation by Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine, the school announced.

This is the second consecutive year that UH landed on the list, a press release notes.

