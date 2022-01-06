ABC13 town hall to explore omicron variant's impact in Houston area

abc13 town hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the omicron variant driving a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 infections, leaders across Texas are discussing how to slow the spread as students and employees get back to work in the new year.

Next Thursday, ABC13 is hosting a town hall from 7-8 p.m., examining the rise in COVID-19 cases in southeast Texas and the impact omicron is having on our area.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the omicron variant now accounts for more than 90% of cases statewide.

We're bringing together medical experts and leaders who will answer your questions about COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

As revelers prepared to ring in 2022, Houston Health Department data showed a sharp increase in the amount of virus in the city's wastewater, 546% from where it was more than a year ago, on July 6, 2020.

Thousands of students returned to classes in the Houston area this week as data showed an increase in infections in children. About 260 children in the U.S. are being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 each day, on average, according to federal data.

All the while, breakthrough coronavirus cases are on the rise. An ABC News analysis of federal and state data found that since July, there has been an acceleration of the number of breakthrough cases, thus, of individuals who test positive after being fully vaccinated.

Medical experts said while COVID-19 vaccines will not block infections, federal data shows vaccinations significantly decrease the chances of life-threatening complications or being hospitalized.

State data shows 61.25% of Texans ages 5 and up, and 83.29% of Texans over the age of 65 are now fully vaccinated. Harris County is outpacing the statewide average, with 63.94% of residents 5 and older, and 85.73% of residents ages 65 or older being fully vaccinated, as of Jan. 4.

Omicron labeled as a variant of concern in November after it was reported to the World Health Organization in Botswana and South Africa.

You can watch the town hall Thursday at 7 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Google TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

