New video shows 12-year-old at center of Amber Alert getting into truck and taking off

Shannon Williams is pleading for anyone with information on her daughter's case to come forward, as it's been seven days since she was last seen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert remains active for E'minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who went missing last Thursday morning.

"It's been a week," E'minie's mom, Shannon Williams, said. "I want my baby home."

The last time anyone in her family saw E'minie was seven days ago. The moment she went missing appeared to be captured by neighbors' surveillance cameras. A neighbor's video shows a truck pulling up to the Williams family home at about 1:40 a.m. Police believe E'minie got in that truck, which circled the cul-de-sac and took off.

"We need her home," Joyce Williams, E'minie's grandmother, said. "I'm telling you from my heart, please send her home."

E'minie's grandmother, grandfather, cousins, and other extended family drove in from Louisiana to help in the search.

The Houston Police Department said E'minie may have been trafficked. They also point out she was possibly using Tagged, an adult dating app, at the time of her disappearance. Investigators say the 12-year-old has run away before, but there is concern she may be in danger.

"We're here for you. We are here for you no matter what," her grandmother said. "Whatever is going on, I know one thing. God is in control."

"I would like it to move faster," Shannon Williams said as she asked for police to give her more information.

When asked if it's possible E'minie may not want to reach out right now, her mother shook her head and said, "She's 12. Twelve! She's probably extremely scared."

If you have seen E'minie or the truck captured on video, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

