new year's eve

The countdown is on for 2022, don't be a loud New Year's Eve neighbor

EMBED <>More Videos

New Year's Eve firework warning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many love fireworks to ring in the new year, but here's another reminder that popping fireworks in the city of Houston is illegal.

It is not illegal to purchase fireworks, but they can only be used in unincorporated areas. City officials held a conference to remind celebrators that there will be consequences for using fireworks in the city.

Councilman Edward Pollard also urged Houstonians to consider their neighbors before breaking the law.

"You're disrupting the lives of your neighbors. People have to sleep and get up to go to work the next day. People have young kids that they're trying to keep from being restless. We have pets. We have veterans that are suffering from PTSD." He wrapped up by saying, "Think about your neighbors."

Law enforcement will be out tomorrow night looking for anyone who is shooting off guns or fireworks.

RELATED: Houston Doctors ask you to stay home and avoid gatherings for New Year's Eve

EMBED More News Videos

Amid a massive covid-19 surge in Houston doctors are pleading with the public to stay away from large gatherings to celebrate the New Year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonnew year's evefire safetynew year's dayfireworksinsurance institute for highway safety
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
California family welcomes twins born in different years
9 people arrested on New Year's Day for celebratory gunfire
Houston doctors ask you to stay home, avoid gatherings for NYE
Seacrest, Koshy excited for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in NYC
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News