The countdown is on for 2022, don't be a loud New Year's Eve neighbor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many love fireworks to ring in the new year, but here's another reminder that popping fireworks in the city of Houston is illegal.It is not illegal to purchase fireworks, but they can only be used in unincorporated areas. City officials held a conference to remind celebrators that there will be consequences for using fireworks in the city.Councilman Edward Pollard also urged Houstonians to consider their neighbors before breaking the law."You're disrupting the lives of your neighbors. People have to sleep and get up to go to work the next day. People have young kids that they're trying to keep from being restless. We have pets. We have veterans that are suffering from PTSD." He wrapped up by saying, "Think about your neighbors."Law enforcement will be out tomorrow night looking for anyone who is shooting off guns or fireworks.