new year's eve

Houston doctors ask you to stay home and avoid gatherings for New Year's Eve

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Doctors ask you to stay home, avoid gatherings for NYE

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amid a massive COVID-19 surge in Houston, doctors are pleading to the public to stay away from large gatherings to celebrate the New Year.

"What I would suggest people to not do is to go to very large 50-60 person parties where people are blowing whistles and all those sort of thing and celebrating and you don't know the vaccination status of the people in that environment," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci recommends a small celebration with family who are all vaccinated, but Dr. Luis Ostrosky with UTHealth and Memorial Hermann Hospital suggests even tighter restrictions.

"I'm sorry to have to say this but my recommendation is to stay home with your nuclear family," said Ostrosky.

He asks Houstonians to only ring-in the New Year in-person with the people who live in the same household.

"There's just a lot of disease around town right now and there's really not a safe way to have a massive gathering for New Year's unmasked. It's just a set-up for failure," said Ostrosky.

With testing lines lasting for hours, test results now taking days to get back and hospital beds again filling up, doctors say this wave is hitting them faster than any previous COVID surge.

"It is mind boggling that about two to three weeks ago we had barely 100 patients in our hospitals and as of today we have 580+ patients," said Dr. Faisal Masud, the Medical Director for Critical Care at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Masud will be working New Year's Eve to help fill the gap as hundreds of his medical staff are sidelined with positive cases.

"Now we have a perfect storm. We have a deluge of patients showing up in our hospitals and emergency rooms and we have less work force," said Masud.

The fireworks, the live music and the traditional countdown can still be enjoyed all from your TV.

"Let's start 2022 with a new chapter. This is something we can manage as Houstonians together," said Masud.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonnew year's evecovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinedoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
California family welcomes twins born in different years
9 people arrested on New Year's Day for celebratory gunfire
Seacrest, Koshy excited for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in NYC
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News