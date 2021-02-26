eviction

Texas federal judge rules CDC eviction moratorium unconstitutional

TEXAS (KTRK) -- The federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who've fallen behind on rent is currently on hold, but a federal judge in Texas has ruled it unconstitutional.

The ruling by Judge John Campbell Barker of the Eastern District of Texas came down on Thursday in which he wrote, "although the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so does the constitution," siding with landlords all across the state. The original lawsuit was filed in October 2020 saying the U.S. government did not have the power to put a moratorium on evictions.

In January, the new director for the CDC Rochelle Walensky extended the moratorium until March 31.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to our nation's health," she wrote in a statement at the time. "It has also triggered a housing affordability crisis that disproportionately affects some communities."

The moratorium has helped keep people in their homes, but not everyone.

According to January Advisors, a local research firm, more than 13,000 eviction cases have been filed in Harris County since the protections began in September 2020.
