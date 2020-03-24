You can ride the Harris County toll roads for free until April 29

#breaking Harris County Commissioners suspended tolls on @HCTRA for thirty days. Vote passed 3-2. Cagle, Radack opposes. #abc13eyewitness — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) March 24, 2020

Communications

Chemical

Critical Manufacturing

Commercial Facilities

Dams

Defense Industrial Base

Emergency Services

Energy

Financial

Food & Agriculture

Government Facilities

Healthcare & Public Health

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste

Transportation Systems

Water

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To help make things a bit easier for drivers who still have to travel to work during the Stay Home - Work Safe Order, the Harris County Toll Road Authority is making tollways free for 30 days.The announcement Tuesday came moments after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered for people to stay in their homes until April 3 to help fight the spread of COVID-19.The decision was announced at a joint press conference with Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.According to the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines, there are 16 sectors considered essential: