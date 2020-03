Stay Home - Work Safe order issued for Houston, Harris County

BREAKING: I've just issued a Stay Home-Work Safe Order for Harris County residents effective midnight tonight. Folks should stay home except for essential needs. This moment in history will define our future. History will say we prioritized human life. pic.twitter.com/Wnn22uZXNq — Harris County Judge (@HarrisCoJudge) March 24, 2020

🚨 Stay home, work safe order issued for Harris County. This means we should all stay home unless our jobs are essential. 🚨 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

I can say to you without reservation that @HarrisCoJudge judge and I are standing together on this order. This is a public health crisis. --Mayor Turner #StayAtHomeOrder #COVID19 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

Communications

Chemical

Critical Manufacturing

Commercial Facilities

Dams

Defense Industrial Base

Emergency Services

Energy

Financial

Food & Agriculture

Government Facilities

Healthcare & Public Health

Information Technology

Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste

Transportation Systems

Water

We have often said that our grocery stores will not shut down and that people can go to the doctors and get their medicines, though we must practice #SocialDistancing. #COVID19 #StayHomeWorkSafe — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 24, 2020

In our region we have faced natural disasters, mass shootings, and more. Shelter in place should be reserve for those crises. #StayHomeWorkSafe order will help save lives in a constructive way. #COVID19 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 24, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Stay Home - Work Safe Order has been issued for Houston and Harris County residents to help fight the spread of COVID-19.The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. and will last until April 3. It applies throughout Harris County, including unincorporated areas and all cities within the county.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a tweet that people should stay home except for essential needs. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner echoed what Hidalgo said.The decision was announced Tuesday at a joint press conference with Hidalgo and Turner."To put simply, this means that all of us should stay home unless our jobs are essential for the health and safety of our community," Hidalgo said."I can say to you without reservation that @HarrisCoJudge and I are standing together on this order. This is a public health crisis," Turner wrote.According to the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines, there are 16 sectors considered essential:Under the order, grocery stores will stay open, with Turner saying the food supply chain is sound.Parks will remain open, but no playgrounds, benches, exercise equipment or basketball courts may be used. People who enjoy the outdoor spaces must maintain social distancing.Restaurants can continue providing takeout and drive-thru service, but must maintain social distancing between customers as well.In order to safely social distance, you must stay six feet away.Day cares who provide care for employees of essential businesses can remain open.Religious and worship services are to be streamed online only, but one-on-one counseling between leaders and parishioners is allowed in an effort to help with mental health.The goal is to "flatten the curve" and to limit exposure and spread of the virus that has killed eight Texans and infected more than 340 "My destiny is in your hands. Your destiny is in my hands. Where we go from here is dependent on how we recognize the crisis we are in," the mayor said.Hidalgo said a fine or up to 180 days in jail will be enforced for violating the order.Hidalgo first addressed the stay-at-home order in a press conference Monday, saying that authorities are still working on the next step."Shelter-in-place is not the right term for our region," she said.Tuesday morning, Turner also said the shelter-in-place terminology should not be used."We have faced major storms. We have faced mass shootings. We have faced chemical releases. And in those times, we have asked people to shelter in place. And that terminology 'shelter in place' should be reserved for shootings, explosions, major storm events, mainly events like Harvey, when we ask people to shelter in place. This is another type of crisis," the mayor said.Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a shelter-in-place order that took effect Monday night at 11:59.Hidalgo addressed claims made by Jenkins about Harris County's order before it was issued."Obviously, I know Judge Jenkins made a comment, I believe last night. You know we're all in constant communication. (I) can't control what other folks say," Hidalgo said. "Judge Jenkins and I generally work very closely together. I work most closely with Mayor Turner, with Judge George, our regional judges. I've been in touch with other counties, and we're working together on this, but of course we're also in touch with the larger counties, whether that be Tarrant or Dallas or Travis. We are all in constant communication."Hidalgo was also asked whether she had left Harris County over the weekend. "No, I did not. We've all been working, you know, almost 24/7.""We aren't exaggerating when we say staying at home and social distancing is a matter of life and death," Hidalgo told reporters. "Please, unless you absolutely need to be out, stay home."Dr. Umair Shah with Harris County Public Health said we are seeing the virus spread in the community now. Of the cases in Harris County, about half of them were community spread."We've got to slow this virus down. Please do everything you can to stay at home. Please do everything you can to limit your interactions with others," Dr. Shah said.Hidalgo also addressed releasing people from jail in the county who are not a threat to the public.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said last week that his office would look to increase "compassionate" releases to avoid COVID-19 from getting inside the jail and spreading quickly.Hidalgo said an order was issued on Friday for people with non-violent offenses to be released from jail.As of last week, the sheriff's office said the jail population is roughly 8,500, compared to 9,100 just a few weeks ago.Still, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said there is no plan to avoid arresting violent criminals.Over the weekend, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area rose , including the first known cases in Liberty and Chambers counties and a second case in Grimes County that's related to the first one there.