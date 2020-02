Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

ENTERTAINMENT

The world is beginning to feel the economic and social impact of the new coronavirus outbreak just months after COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Not only has the virus killed thousands and sickened thousands more , but it also prompted school closures for millions of children, postponed high-interest concerts and sparked fears of storages in food, medication and technology.Here are some of the major closures, suspensions and shortages related to the new coronavirus:canceled an upcoming concert series in South Korea's capital as the country tries to contain the soaring coronavirus outbreak. The seven-member boy band was scheduled to perform April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.has closed its parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong and plans to close Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea for two weeks.canceled upcoming shows in China and Japan.postponed upcoming Asia shows, citing health and travel concerns in its announcement on Twitter Saudi Arabia closed offto millions of Muslim pilgrims in order to stop the spread of the virus.has postponed a key April meeting of its top global leaders because of the spread of the coronavirus.said it is banning all "public and private" events involving more than 1,000 people as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus. This affects, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. is canceling its May F8 conference in San Jose due to coronavirus concerns. Syracuse University, New York University, Fairfield University and Elon University are closingin Florence, Italy because of the spread of the new coronavirus. are closing schools nationwide to help control the spread of the new virus.postponed their annual joint drills out of concerns over a viral outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries' armed forces. has been cancelled after two Italian staff members on one of the teams tested positive.is reducing flights to South Korea and canceled all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong.have also canceled all flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong. https://abc7.com/travel/airlines-suspend-flights-to-hong-kong-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/5905421/has canceled all flights to South Korea and China.could be in short supply in the near future, as Coca-Cola says the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the production and exports of artificial sweeteners, CNN reported The FDA reportedfrom an unnamed drug due to the coronavirus. "The shortage is due to an issue with manufacturing of an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the drug. It is important to note that there are other alternatives that can be used by patients," the FDA said in a statement.said the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones . The company said all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and all have been reopened.