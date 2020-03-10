Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes

- When greeting people, best to avoid elbow bumps because they put you within 1 meter of the other person. I like to put my hand on my heart when I greet people these days. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 7, 2020

Imitating a fist bump

Bowing

Share an Air-five

Tip your hat

Nod your head while making eye contact

Simply wave and say hello

People are getting creative and finding new ways to greet one another without compromising their health in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.So when you can't shake hands, what do you do?The World Health Organization director-general recently tweeted that you can put your hand over your heart when greeting someone. Since you aren't supposed to touch your face, the foot-shake has also become very popular.I've heard of the foot tap. When you like tap the foot," Kenesha Williams said.The World Health Organization says anything that causes you to get close to a person, like elbow or fist bumping should be avoided.Raheel Ramzanali with our partners at ESPN 97.5 sent us video of him and coworkers greeting each other by saying hi and doing the foot tap.As new etiquette emerges WHO says you can choose one of the following instead of a handshake.Imitating a fist bumpOne lifestyle and etiquette expert says it's acceptable to not shake someone's hand during these uncertain times but you should explain to the person why.