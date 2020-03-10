Health & Fitness

Fist bumps are out? The World Health Organization says yes

By
People are getting creative and finding new ways to greet one another without compromising their health in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

So when you can't shake hands, what do you do?

The World Health Organization director-general recently tweeted that you can put your hand over your heart when greeting someone. Since you aren't supposed to touch your face, the foot-shake has also become very popular.



I've heard of the foot tap. When you like tap the foot," Kenesha Williams said.

The World Health Organization says anything that causes you to get close to a person, like elbow or fist bumping should be avoided.

Raheel Ramzanali with our partners at ESPN 97.5 sent us video of him and coworkers greeting each other by saying hi and doing the foot tap.

As new etiquette emerges WHO says you can choose one of the following instead of a handshake.

Imitating a fist bump

  • Imitating a fist bump
  • Bowing
  • Share an Air-five
  • Tip your hat
  • Nod your head while making eye contact
  • Simply wave and say hello


One lifestyle and etiquette expert says it's acceptable to not shake someone's hand during these uncertain times but you should explain to the person why.



Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC



Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthoutbreakcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some insurers in Texas already waiving coronavirus testing costs
Deputies tried to stop wrong-way driver before deadly crash
Body of woman discovered in Lake Houston
Can you catch COVID-19 from cash?
Warm Tuesday afternoon with isolated rain
Get up close with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Houston
60-year-old woman killed while crossing street in west Houston
Show More
Major construction project on Buffalo Speedway coming soon
'Tox-doc' explains why homemade hand sanitizer is a bad idea
Big rig crash blocking main lanes of US 59 at Spur 10 in Rosenberg
Laura Ayala still missing after vanishing in 2002
Teens injured in multi-vehicle crash in NW Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News