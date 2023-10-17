Investigators at the scene saw the suspect run into an apartment, but he escaped before a perimeter was secured, HPD said. Police found several guns inside.

Officers see suspect escape after man shot to death at Alief-area apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman ran off after a man was shot and killed in front of an Alief-area apartment complex on Monday night, according to police.

Houston police said neighbors at the apartment complex in the 7400 block of Cook Road, not far from South Kirkwood, called police after hearing gunshots in the area at 10:33 p.m.

As officers arrived at the scene, HPD said they first saw the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of an apartment. Then, investigators saw the suspect running away.

HPD said officers surrounded the apartment they thought the suspect ran into, but didn't find him. He apparently ran off before they had the perimeter secured.

When they cleared that apartment, police said they found several guns inside.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the motive and what led up to the man's death.

"Everything is in the open right now. We are still waiting to get additional information from witnesses. We are also waiting for our homicide on scene to do a thorough investigation," Lt. J. Gamaldi said. "As of right now, we only believe we are looking for one suspect that's involved in this shooting and we are working on getting a good description right now."

Police have not released the victim or suspect's names or ages.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.