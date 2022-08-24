Robbery suspect wanted after beating store clerk with baseball bat in Greater Fifth Ward, HPD says

Surveillance video recently released by Houston police shows the suspect beating the man until he falls to the ground. That's when the thief grabbed cash and cigarettes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted robbery suspect is seen on surveillance video recently released by Houston Police Department beating Greater Fifth Ward convenience store clerk with a baseball bat.

The robbery happened earlier this month on Aug. 4 in the 4400 block of Buck Street, according to police.

Video shows the man walking into the store and beating the store clerk until he fell to the ground.

The suspect then went around the counter, took cash and cigarettes, and placed them in a black bag, police said.

The man left in an unknown direction. Police described him as a Black man wearing a white hoodie, black plants with a distinct pattern on the inner thigh area, and olive green and black tennis shoes.

As for the store clerk, he suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. He is expected to survive.

If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.