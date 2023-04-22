Worker injured during accident involving power lines in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A worker was injured while working on a power line on Saturday in Spring, according to Harris County Constable Pct. 4.

Authorities urge drivers to avoid the 7000 block of Avalon Aqua Way as crews work to clear the area.

Constable deputies said the worker was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. The worker's condition is unknown.

CenterPoint Energy said the worker was not a contractor for the company.

"The construction worker is a third-party contractor, not a CenterPoint Energy contractor. Damage was caused to a wire by contact made by the third-party contractor. CenterPoint Energy crews are on site, have secured the area, and are working to replace the damaged wire. Once repaired, crews can restore power," CenterPoint Energy said in a statement to ABC13.