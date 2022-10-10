Worker hospitalized after suffering electric shock on hydraulic lift in Pearland construction site

Video from ABC13's SkyEye helicopter showed the worker lying on a cherry picker, which was about 20 to 30 feet in the air.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A worker on a hydraulic lift may have suffered an electric shock Monday afternoon after coming too close to power lines in Pearland.

Emergency responders were seen assisting at a construction site located on 2880 Broadway Bend Drive near Kirby Drive.

Video from ABC13's SkyEye helicopter showed the worker lying on a cherry picker, which was about 20 to 30 feet in the air.

A stretcher along with a construction crew were also spotted at the site.

The worker was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, but their condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

SEE ALSO: Teen electrocuted in Montgomery County thanks first responders who saved his life