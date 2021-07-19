accident

Victim identified in electrical incident at Margaritaville Resort

1 dead, 1 hurt in industrial accident at Margaritaville, police say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have identified the worker who died during an industrial accident at the Margaritaville Resort in Conroe.

Garrett Townes, a 25-year-old from Cold Springs, Texas, was pronounced dead while he and one other worker suffered electrical shocks while on the job, according to Conroe police.

Meanwhile, the property reopened Sunday morning, police added. The resort closed during an investigation.

Initial police reports also state that a third worker was on the scene next to the workers, but was not injured.

The injured worker was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. His identity has not been released due to privacy reasons.

Chief Jeff Christy has shared his condolences to the families of those affected.

Margaritaville has been without power and will be closed "for the safety of the guests until a thorough investigation" is conducted, according to a press release.

The Margaritaville Resort sent the following statement regarding the incident:

"The team at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston extends its thoughts and prayers to those involved in today's unfortunate accident. Shortly after 3 p.m. two contractors of our energy provider were performing electrical work on property when an incident occurred. Police, fire, and emergency medical teams immediately responded to the scene. Out of respect for the individuals and their families, any questions should be deferred to the local authorities. As a result of the incident, there is currently no power at the resort."

What led to the incident remains under investigation.

The video above is from a previous report.
